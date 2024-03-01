Mardan police arrest man possessing hashish, ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Mardan police on Friday during snap checking recovered 3344 gm of hashish and 41gm ice from a drug peddler near Sher Garh.

Police said during snap checking SHO Sher Garh, Latif Khan offloaded a suspected man from a passenger vehicle and recovered 3344gm hashish and 41gm ice from his possession.

The drug peddler identified as Tauseef, resident of Jalala was shifted to Sher Garh police station and a case under Narcotics Act was registered against him.