Mardan Police Arrest Man Possessing Hashish, Ice
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 12:21 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Mardan police on Friday during snap checking recovered 3344 gm of hashish and 41gm ice from a drug peddler near Sher Garh.
Police said during snap checking SHO Sher Garh, Latif Khan offloaded a suspected man from a passenger vehicle and recovered 3344gm hashish and 41gm ice from his possession.
The drug peddler identified as Tauseef, resident of Jalala was shifted to Sher Garh police station and a case under Narcotics Act was registered against him.
