Mardan police arrest nine suspects, recover drugs, arms

(@FahadShabbir)

Police arrested nine suspects during search operation crackdown under National Action Plan (NAP) against anti-social elements at various parts of the district here on Tuesday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) : Police arrested nine suspects during search operation crackdown under National Action Plan (NAP) against anti-social elements at various parts of the district here on Tuesday.

According to police, the operation was conducted under the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Khan in adjoining areas of Ghari Kopura and rounded up nine suspects including two facilitators of criminals.

During the operation the police also recovered one gun, three pistols and several rounds of different bore.

The police also checked data of 155 motorcycles and vehicles during the operation.