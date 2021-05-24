Mardan Police arrest POs, facilitators, 76 suspects

Mardan Police has arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs), two facilitators, 76 suspects and have also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Mardan Police has arrested six proclaimed offenders (POs), two facilitators, 76 suspects and have also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Mardan, Dr. Zahidullah an operation against proclaimed offenders and other anti-social elements is continued in the district.

During operation, the police have arrested 6 proclaimed offenders, two facilitators and 76 suspects. These arrests have been made from Takhtbai, Lundkhwar, Saro Shah, Ghari Kaporoa, Toru, Sheikh Maltoon, Hoti, Par Hoti and jurisdiction of Cantonment Police Station.

The police have also recovered two Kalashnikovs, one short-gun, one rifle, 19 pistols, 238 cartridges, 3.675 kilograms hashish, 55 grams ice drug and 40 grams heroin powder from their possession.