Mardan Police Arrest Seven Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Mardan police arrested seven drug peddlers and dealers and recovered a large quantity of drugs from their possession on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Mardan police arrested seven drug peddlers and dealers and recovered a large quantity of drugs from their possession on Monday.

Carrying out major operations against drug dealers, Sheikh Maltoon Police arrested Roohul Amin, alias Musafir, the son of Istraj, a resident of Tambulak, and Shiraz Ali, the son of Khayal Badshah, a resident of Khyber district.

A total of 3125 grams of hashish were recovered from the arrested drug dealers, and a case was registered against them at the Sheikh Maltoon police station.

Similarly, the police of the city police station arrested one drug dealer, Shahzad, the son of Syed Muhammad, a resident of Haji Koruna Baghdada. 1181 grams of hashish and 291 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested drug dealer.

A case has been registered against the accused at the city police station.

Meanwhile, during an operation, the police chief of the police station arrested one drug dealer, Sikander, son of Feroze, a resident of Fatima Road, Dalasa, and recovered 1725 grams of hashish from his possession. A case was registered against the accused in Sadar police station.

Thana city police also arrested three drug dealers, namely Jamal, the son of Adam Khan, Nasir, the son of Azad Khan, and Abdul Wahid, the son of Sajid Gul, during the campaign against drug dealers.

The police recovered 2225 grams of hashish, 566 grams of ice, and 385 grams of heroin from the arrested drug dealers and registered cases against them in Thana City.

