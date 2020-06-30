UrduPoint.com
Mardan Police Arrest Six Proclaimed Offenders During Ongoing Crackdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:15 PM

Mardan police arrest six proclaimed offenders during ongoing crackdown

The district police have tightened noose around anti-social elements, arresting six proclaimed offenders among 15 persons during operation here on Tuesday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police have tightened noose around anti-social elements, arresting six proclaimed offenders among 15 persons during operation here on Tuesday.

According to police, Rustom police station conducted operation against outlaws in Lund Khawar and adjoining areas on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah and arrested the suspects including proclaimed offenders.

The police also recovered arms and drugs from possession of the arrested persons.

