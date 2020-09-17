UrduPoint.com
Mardan Police Arrest Two Proclaimed Offenders Among Ten Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Mardan police arrest two proclaimed offenders among ten suspects

The district police on Thursday arrested ten suspects including two proclaimed offenders during an operation conducted against anti-social elements in the area

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested ten suspects including two proclaimed offenders during an operation conducted against anti-social elements in the area.

According to police, the operation was conducted by Lund Khwar police under special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah and they recovered three Kalashnikovs, three short-guns and 129 rounds of different bores from possession of the arrested accused.

It said the arrested proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in several cases. The police registered cases and started investigation.

