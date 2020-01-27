UrduPoint.com
Mardan Police Arrest Two, Recover Drug

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:59 PM

Mardan police arrest two, recover drug

During an ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, Sheikh Maltoon police have arrested two accused with narcotics here on Monday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) : During an ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, Sheikh Maltoon police have arrested two accused with narcotics here on Monday.

Police said two drug dealers named Asif son of Meraj and Ishaq son of Muhabat Khan were arrested for possessing three kilograms hashish and 200grams ice respectively.

Cases were registered against both the accused under anti-narcotic act at Sheikh Maltoon police station.

