Mardan police arrested three with 963gm ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sheikh Maltoon Police in Mardan on Thursday recovered ice drug from drug peddlers and arrested three accused involved in supply of the counter band.

Police said the action was taken under the headship of DSP Sheikh Maltoon Circle, Tayyab Jan during which three ice drug dealers identified as Gul Shah, Muhammad Inaam and Parwant, residents of Buner were arrested with possession of counter band.

Police recovered 963gm of ice drug concealed in a motorcycle. A case under drug act was registered against the three accused at Shiekh Maltoon police station.