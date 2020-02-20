UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan Police Arrested Three With 963gm Ice

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 12:53 PM

Mardan police arrested three with 963gm ice

Sheikh Maltoon Police in Mardan on Thursday recovered ice drug from drug peddlers and arrested three accused involved in supply of the counter band

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Sheikh Maltoon Police in Mardan on Thursday recovered ice drug from drug peddlers and arrested three accused involved in supply of the counter band.

Police said the action was taken under the headship of DSP Sheikh Maltoon Circle, Tayyab Jan during which three ice drug dealers identified as Gul Shah, Muhammad Inaam and Parwant, residents of Buner were arrested with possession of counter band.

Police recovered 963gm of ice drug concealed in a motorcycle. A case under drug act was registered against the three accused at Shiekh Maltoon police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mardan Circle Buner From

Recent Stories

PCB suspends Umar Akmal with immediate effect

14 minutes ago

AC inspects anti polio vaccination campaign

7 minutes ago

China objects to Indian Home Minister's visit to A ..

7 minutes ago

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approv ..

3 minutes ago

Australia blow with speedster Vlaeminck out of T20 ..

3 minutes ago

US congressmen express concern over Kashmir issue

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.