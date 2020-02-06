Mardan police arrests two narcotic smugglers in peshawar

In Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Police arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers by recovering five kilograms hashish from their possession in Mardan district.

According to Mardan police spokesman, accused Muhammad Iqbal resident of Salim Khan Korona and Ali Rehman resident of Naray Baja village were arrested following recovery of five kilograms hashish from their possession.

Police have registered case against anti narcotics act and started probe.