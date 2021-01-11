Mardan police fires 17 policemen over negligence, involvement in criminal activities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday fired 17 policemen from services over negligence during performing of their duties, DPO Mardan Dr Zahidullah said on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday fired 17 policemen from services over negligence during performing of their duties, DPO Mardan Dr Zahidullah said on Monday.

The fired policemen including two sub-inspectors, two head constables and 13 constables.

The dismissed employees were found guilty of corruption, irregularities in departmental rules and regulations and involvement in criminal activities.

DPO Dr Zahidullah in a statement said that motivation and incentive would be awarded to those policemen who were showing professional competence however zero tolerance would be ensured for those found negligent in duty.