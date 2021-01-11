- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Mardan police fires 17 policemen over negligence, involvement in criminal activities
Mardan Police Fires 17 Policemen Over Negligence, Involvement In Criminal Activities
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:38 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday fired 17 policemen from services over negligence during performing of their duties, DPO Mardan Dr Zahidullah said on Monday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Monday fired 17 policemen from services over negligence during performing of their duties, DPO Mardan Dr Zahidullah said on Monday.
The fired policemen including two sub-inspectors, two head constables and 13 constables.
The dismissed employees were found guilty of corruption, irregularities in departmental rules and regulations and involvement in criminal activities.
DPO Dr Zahidullah in a statement said that motivation and incentive would be awarded to those policemen who were showing professional competence however zero tolerance would be ensured for those found negligent in duty.