Mardan police hold Khuli Kucheri to address complaints

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Khan held open forum (Khuli Kucheri) to address masses' complaints on the spot here on Thursday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Khan held open forum (Khuli Kucheri) to address masses' complaints on the spot here on Thursday.

Notables and other high officials of the district police were present on the occasion where the participants highlighted several issues pertaining to police force and law and order situation in the district.

He said concrete measures would be taken for addressing complaints of the masses at the earliest.

The DPO said the district police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and added that there was complete peace due to sacrifices of the police.

However, he urged masses to cooperate with police to ensure durable peace and purge society from all kinds of crimes.

He appealed elders to keep eye on suspicious elements to maintain lasting peace in society.