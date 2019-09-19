UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan Police Hold Khuli Kucheri To Address Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:20 PM

Mardan police hold Khuli Kucheri to address complaints

District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Khan held open forum (Khuli Kucheri) to address masses' complaints on the spot here on Thursday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Khan held open forum (Khuli Kucheri) to address masses' complaints on the spot here on Thursday.

Notables and other high officials of the district police were present on the occasion where the participants highlighted several issues pertaining to police force and law and order situation in the district.

He said concrete measures would be taken for addressing complaints of the masses at the earliest.

The DPO said the district police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and added that there was complete peace due to sacrifices of the police.

However, he urged masses to cooperate with police to ensure durable peace and purge society from all kinds of crimes.

He appealed elders to keep eye on suspicious elements to maintain lasting peace in society.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order All From

Recent Stories

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) sla ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan continues its efforts till solution of Ka ..

53 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia ..

55 seconds ago

Death Toll in Attack in South Afghanistan Rises to ..

59 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific continues digital transformation with ..

14 minutes ago

Unity needed for resolution of Muslim issues inclu ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.