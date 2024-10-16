Open Menu

Mardan Police Killed Two Attackers

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Mardan police killed two attackers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) At least two attackers were killed on Wednesday during a police encounter in Mradan district,, DSP Asiq Hussain said.

The DSP said that a police party of Choori police station was on the way for a raid when unknown motorcyclists intercepted their van and started firing on police.

In retaliatory firing, both the attackers were killed.

He said a police official and pedestrian also sustained bullet injuries in the incident, adding that identity and motive of the attackers was yet to be known.

The DSP further said that investigation has been started to ascertain who were the attackers and from where did they come.

