UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan Police Launches Operation Against Criminal Elements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Mardan Police launches operation against criminal elements

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Mardan Police launched operations against criminal elements across the district in different areas and arrested 14 suspects including two facilitators and three proclaimed offenders. The operation was started from Shahbaz Garhi Police Station along with other areas and the Police arrested three proclaimed offenders, 14 suspects and two facilitators by recording weapons from their possession.

According to the details, under the supervision of PO Adnan Azam and SHO Wilayat Shah Khan, Shahbaz Garhi Police Station conducted a successful operation and arrested three wanted criminals, two facilitators of criminal elements and 14 suspects wanted in serious cases.

The Police recovered three Kalashnikovs, 03 pistols and 89 cartridges. During the blockade, Mardan Police also arrested 09 other suspects and cases against them were registered.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Po Mardan Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes implementation of Riyadh Agreement, f ..

6 minutes ago

Brazil registers 50,177 new COVID-19 infections

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 20, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

10 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.