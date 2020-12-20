Mardan Police launches operation against criminal elements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Mardan Police launched operations against criminal elements across the district in different areas and arrested 14 suspects including two facilitators and three proclaimed offenders. The operation was started from Shahbaz Garhi Police Station along with other areas and the Police arrested three proclaimed offenders, 14 suspects and two facilitators by recording weapons from their possession.

According to the details, under the supervision of PO Adnan Azam and SHO Wilayat Shah Khan, Shahbaz Garhi Police Station conducted a successful operation and arrested three wanted criminals, two facilitators of criminal elements and 14 suspects wanted in serious cases.

The Police recovered three Kalashnikovs, 03 pistols and 89 cartridges. During the blockade, Mardan Police also arrested 09 other suspects and cases against them were registered.