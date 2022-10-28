Mardan police netted notorious dacoits' gang

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Mardan Rural Circle police on Friday arrested a four-member notorious dacoits' gang and recovered the looted money and valuables from their possession.

Addressing a press conference at Shehbaz Garhi, SP Investigation Sanaullah Khan told the news men that the complainant Shehzad Ali registered a report with police that dacoits entered his house on the night of 3rd October and looted Rs 2 million, 2.5 tola gold and two pistols at gunpoint.

The DPO Mardan while taking action on the complaint, directed SP Investigation Sanaullah Khan, DSP Rural Fazal Sher Khan and SHO Ali Akbar Khan to arrest the dacoits as soon as possible.

He said a police team investigated the incident on scientific lines and succeeded in tracing the culprits. The dacoits were later arrested during a well-planned raid, he said. The looted money amounting to Rs1.1 million, jewelry and two pistols were recovered from them.

The SP Investigation said the dacoits were identified as Junaid, resident of Muhib Banda, Asgahr Ali, Qasim, and Khan Muhammad, residents of Takht Bhai. The arrested dacoits have confessed to their crime.

He said cases against the arrested dacoits have been registered and hoped that further revelations were expected during interrogation from these dacoits.