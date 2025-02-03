Mardan police on high alert to protect polio teams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A five-day polio vaccination drive is taking place in Mardan with strict security measures.

Over 2,170 police officers have been deployed to protect polio teams, as ordered by District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi. Security has been increased at entry and exit points, with more snap checks and patrols across the district to prevent any incidents.

Police officials have been instructed to personally monitor security in their areas and ensure the safety of polio workers.

Visits to hospitals and health units were conducted to review security arrangements. Police on duty have been told to stay alert, wear protective gear, and act quickly against any suspicious activity.

DPO urged police to remain focused, avoid phone use during duty, and respond promptly to threats.

To support the campaign, police officers also administered polio drops to children and encouraged parents to vaccinate their kids. Full security and emergency plans are in place to ensure the campaign’s success.