Mardan police operation results in arrests, weapons recovery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :In an effort to curb criminal activities in Mardan, the police conducted a search and combing operation in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station Saroshah and police station Katlang.

The operation, led by circle SDPOs and relevant SHOs, resulted in the arrest of two wanted criminals and 18 suspects in various cases. Additionally, two persons were also booked under the Unregistered Tenant Act and legal action was taken against them.

During the operation, the police teams recovered four pistols and 13 cartridges.

The public is urged to cooperate with the police in their efforts to eliminate criminal elements from the area and maintain law and order.