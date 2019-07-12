UrduPoint.com
Mardan Police Recover 103 Lifted Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Mardan police recover 103 lifted vehicles

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The anti car lifting cell of Mardan Police have recovered 103 stolen vehicles from different areas during last one month crackdown.

DPO Mardan Sajjad Khan told media persons that the vehicles were lifted from Punjab, Sindh, Islamabad and other areas of the country and its FIRs were registered in the concerned police stations.

The detailed of recovered cars were provided to the concerned police stations and would be later handed over to the owners.

The DPO appreciated performance of anti Car Lifting Cell.

