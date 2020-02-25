UrduPoint.com
Mardan Police Round Up Eight Suspects In Combing Operation In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:10 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday conducted combing operation and arrested eight suspects in various parts of the city.

According to police, a police party was constituted under the leadership of DSP Sheikh Maltoon circle Muhammad Tayyab Jan and conducted operation in Ghar Kupera and its adjoin areas on the directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Khan.

During operation, the police rounded up eight suspects and recovered arms including one short-gun, one gun, three pistols and 125 rounds of different bores. Cases were registered against the arrested persons. The police also checked 20 suspected houses during operation.

In a separate crackdown against drug mafia, the district police two narcotics dealers and huge quantity of ice-drugs from their possession.

