Mardan Police Signs MoUs With 14 Schools, 2 Hospitals For Martyrs’ Families
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi has signed MoUs with 14 educational institutions and 2 top hospitals to support police martyrs’ families and serving personnel.
Under the initiative, children of martyrs will receive 100% free education, while those of serving personnel will get a 30% fee discount.
Schools like Leeds, Iqra, Ghazali, and Dar Arqam are part of the program, with 17 more institutions expected to join.
Additionally, Akbar Medical Complex and Khyber Hospital will provide free healthcare for martyrs’ families and discounted services for serving personnel.
DPO Zahoot Babat Afridi reaffirmed the police’s commitment to martyrs’ families, promising enhanced school security, training, and awareness programs.
