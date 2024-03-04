Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) On the directive of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting of the District Price Review Committee Mardan was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Samiur Rahman in the office of the Deputy Commissioner here Monday.

Besides, Assistant Commissioners, officers of the Food Department, president of Tanzim e Tajran Ehsan Bacha, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zahir Shah, Vice President of Peshawar Press Club Faqir Hussain Hoti, officials of Kariana and Anjuman Qureshan and other relevant officials were present in the meeting.

The District Food Controller briefed the meeting about the computerized pricing App introduced by the Food Department, which has made it very easy to fix the market price of food items for any region.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner asked the traders to respect the holy month of Ramadan and provide maximum relief to the consumers in view of the recent inflation.

On this occasion, the prices of various items were fixed through mutual consultation.

The price of beef per kg was fixed at 750 rupees, while the price of mutton was fixed at 1300 rupees per kg. Similarly, it was decided to change the prices of grocery items keeping in view the market situation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Samiur Rahman warned the traders to display the price list at prominent places and strictly follow them. He said that as a Muslim, everyone should fully help and cooperate with the poor citizens during Ramadan and the business community has more responsibilities in this regard.

He directed the Administrative officers to check the price committee rates in the markets regularly and take immediate action against the violators. On this occasion, the leaders of the business community also assured the administration of full cooperation.