Mardan Refuses PDM To Hold Any Public Gathering Due COVID-19

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:41 AM

Mardan refuses PDM to hold any public gathering due COVID-19

Pakistan Democratic Movement had sought permission from the local administration to hold public gathering today at Noshera road.

MARDAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2020) The local administration refused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold any public gathering due to increasing cases of COVID-19, the sources said on Wednesday.

PDM had a plan to hold public gathering today at Noshera road, and for this purpose, the leaders of the movement had sought permission from the local administration.

However, the administration refused PDM to hold any public meeting amid fears of Coronavirus.

Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman were due today to address the rally and all arrangements for this gathering had been completed.

PDM had also sought permission to hold a public meeting, however, the district administration of Mardan refused to grant permission to opposition’s alliance in view of second coronavirus wave in the country.

According to a local tv, DPO Mardan Zahid Ullah said that foolproof security arrangements were made for the rally.

“Almost two thousand personnel of police have been designated to ensure se3curity to rally,” he added.

