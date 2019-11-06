UrduPoint.com
Mardan Region Police Busted 48 Dacoit Gangs This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

Mardan Region Police have busted 48 gangs of dacoits and recovered more than RS 90 million stolen money from their possession this year

Mardan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Mardan Region Police have busted 48 gangs of dacoits and recovered more than RS 90 million stolen money from their possession this year.

Deputy Inspector General, Muhammad Ali Khan giving details said police recovered nine stolen vehicles and 55 motorcycles from their possession.

He said in Mardan region, murder, attempted murder cases, robbery and other crimes had decreased significantly.

He said 1137 murder related cases were reported this year as compared to 1262 cases in the year 2018.

While 25 incidents of abduction were reported last year, the number was 42 last year.

This year 379 cases of burglary and robbery were reported as compared to 523 in 2018.

Similarly, 151 cases of vehicle and motorcycle theft were registered in 2019 as compared to 234 in the year 2018.

He informed that police seized large quantities of drugs, that include 231kg of heroin, 6132kg of hashish and 31413.8g of ice drug in various operations against drug mafia.

DIG Muhammad Ali Khan appreciated performance of police and said operations would continue to purge society of crimes and criminals.

