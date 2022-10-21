Mardan safe city project inaugurated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for food, Science, Information Technology, sports and Tribal Affairs Atif Khan has inaugurated Mardan Safe City project and automatic file management for a better service delivery system.

Under the safe city project, 75 CCTV cameras on 21 kilometres long three routes would be installed for monitoring and security purposes in Mardan city.

The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs8 million.

The minister was told that the system would be linked with police control, which would help in the identification of suspects and action against them would be taken by the police.

The provincial minister while appreciating the system said that this would help reduce crimes of different natures and collection of evidence against culprits.

Later, the minister also inaugurated the file management system at the office of Deputy Commissioner Mardan.