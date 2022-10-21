UrduPoint.com

Mardan Safe City Project Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Mardan safe city project inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for food, Science, Information Technology, sports and Tribal Affairs Atif Khan has inaugurated Mardan Safe City project and automatic file management for a better service delivery system.

Under the safe city project, 75 CCTV cameras on 21 kilometres long three routes would be installed for monitoring and security purposes in Mardan city.

The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs8 million.

The minister was told that the system would be linked with police control, which would help in the identification of suspects and action against them would be taken by the police.

The provincial minister while appreciating the system said that this would help reduce crimes of different natures and collection of evidence against culprits.

Later, the minister also inaugurated the file management system at the office of Deputy Commissioner Mardan.

Related Topics

Police Technology Sports Mardan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps o ..

MOS Hina meets President FPBC, MD VivaTech, reps of CFC in Paris, discuss trade, ..

29 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 12 Scotland Vs. Zimbabwe

39 minutes ago
 ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

ECP to announce Toshakhana case Imran Khan today

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st October 2022

3 hours ago
 Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK ..

Western leaders hope for return to normality as UK PM Truss quits

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.