Mardan Tajir Ittehad Offers Reward To Police For Foiling Robbery Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Mushtaq Seemab, the Acting President of the Tajir Ittehad (Trade Unions) of Mardan, has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the policemen who foiled the attempted robbery on Bank Road. The Mardan police have been highly appreciated and lauded for their excellent performance in thwarting the dacoity attempt.

In Mardan, an attempted dacoity was thwarted by the police on Bank Road. As a result of the timely action taken by law enforcement officers, one dacoit was killed, and another was arrested.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by several prominent members of the Central Organization of Traders, including Haji Rehmat Gul, Patron Muhammad Parvez, Acting General Secretary Lali Kaka, Information Secretary and representatives of the Central Organization of Traders.

The traders also expressed their gratitude towards the police and highlighted their dedication to maintaining law and order in the community.

This gesture of appreciation and recognition by the trade unions is a testament to the excellent work done by the Mardan police force in protecting the citizens and upholding the rule of law.

