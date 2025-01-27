Open Menu

Mardan Youth Parliament Members Witness Senate Proceedings

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Mardan Youth Parliament members witness Senate proceedings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Seventeen members of the Mardan Youth Parliament witnessed the Senate proceedings on Monday from the guest gallery, gaining firsthand insight into the legislative process.

The Deputy Speaker extended a warm welcome to the Youth Parliament members and appreciated their interest for understanding parliamentary practices.

During the session, the members were briefed on the procedural aspects of the Senate's functioning and the importance of legislative debates in shaping policies.

The visit aimed to inspire the youth to actively engage in democratic processes and contribute to the nation's progress through informed participation.

