Open Menu

Mardan YP Delegation Visits Parliament House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Mardan YP delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A 17-member delegation from the Mardan Youth Parliament on Monday visited the Parliament House, where they were warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Senate.

The group toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary showcasing the history of the Upper House.

The delegation expressed great interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historical photographs on display.

During the visit, the students received an in-depth briefing on the Senate's procedures and the legislative process. Later, they observed the proceedings of a Senate session.

The delegation thanked the Senate officials for their hospitality and described the visit as memorable and insightful.

APP/zah-sra

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry aft ..

Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage

2 minutes ago
 US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil p ..

US President Trump again urges OPEC to lower oil prices

11 minutes ago
 Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity ..

Heavy burden of Rs103b imposed on gird electricity consumers due to net metering

20 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go o ..

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025: Tickets to go on sale tomorrow

38 minutes ago
 Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his li ..

Bill Gates calls divorce biggest mistake of his life

49 minutes ago
 SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent

SBP cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 12 percent

1 hour ago
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

2 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

2 hours ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan