Mardan YP delegation visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) A 17-member delegation from the Mardan Youth Parliament on Monday visited the Parliament House, where they were warmly welcomed by senior officials of the Senate.

The group toured the Senate Museum, where they watched a documentary showcasing the history of the Upper House.

The delegation expressed great interest in the statues of prominent politicians and historical photographs on display.

During the visit, the students received an in-depth briefing on the Senate's procedures and the legislative process. Later, they observed the proceedings of a Senate session.

The delegation thanked the Senate officials for their hospitality and described the visit as memorable and insightful.

