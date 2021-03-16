Mardan’s Bride demands Rs 100,000’s books as “Haq Mehr”

(@fidahassanain)

MARDAN; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Bride has demanded books of Rs 100,000 as a “Haq Mehr”, the latest reports say.

Mehr is an obligation in form of money or possession paid by groom to his bride at the time of marriage. It is often money.

However, the woman from Mardan set an example for the other women by demanding “books” of Rs 100,000 from her husband.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed Naila Shamal saying that she demanded books of Rs 100,000 as Haq Mehr from her husband on her wedding. Naila who is PhD in Pashto married a man who is also a PhD lecturer.

“I put this demand of books just to condemn many other wrong customs and traditions,” said Naila Shamal, pointing out that inflation had already badly stricken the country and had made peoples’ lives miserable,” said the bride in a video message.

She also said: “Inflation bars us from buying such precious things. Every woman demands money and gold. But I demanded books because I am a writer and I want that we all should give maximum importance to the books,”.