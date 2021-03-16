UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mardan’s Bride Demands Rs 100,000’s Books As “Haq Mehr”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:38 PM

Mardan’s Bride demands Rs 100,000’s books as “Haq Mehr”

Naila Shamal who is PhD in Pashto says she has made this demand just to condemn the wrong customs and traditions and to make people realize importance of books in their lives.

MARDAN; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) Bride has demanded books of Rs 100,000 as a “Haq Mehr”, the latest reports say.

Mehr is an obligation in form of money or possession paid by groom to his bride at the time of marriage. It is often money.

However, the woman from Mardan set an example for the other women by demanding “books” of Rs 100,000 from her husband.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed Naila Shamal saying that she demanded books of Rs 100,000 as Haq Mehr from her husband on her wedding. Naila who is PhD in Pashto married a man who is also a PhD lecturer.

“I put this demand of books just to condemn many other wrong customs and traditions,” said Naila Shamal, pointing out that inflation had already badly stricken the country and had made peoples’ lives miserable,” said the bride in a video message.

She also said: “Inflation bars us from buying such precious things. Every woman demands money and gold. But I demanded books because I am a writer and I want that we all should give maximum importance to the books,”.

Related Topics

Social Media Marriage Married Man Mardan Money Women Gold All From

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan Returns 79 Children From Iraq - Foreign ..

9 seconds ago

NTC to ensure safe, secure virtual meetings in COV ..

10 seconds ago

131 shops sealed over SOPs breach

8 minutes ago

New Coronavirus Strain Discovered in French Britta ..

8 minutes ago

PNCA to launch "Seen Studio"on March 20

8 minutes ago

Two killed, several injured in Toba Tek Singh bus ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.