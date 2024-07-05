(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure all basic necessities of life to citizens.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai, Abdul Ghaffar Gandapur paid a visit to the basic health center to inspect facilities and investigate complaints regarding the non-availability of medicines and staff attendance at the health center.

Abdul Ghaffar Gandapur inspected the stock of medicines and checked the attendance of the staff.

He issued necessary instructions to the staff concerned and said that no negligence in providing healthcare services to the public would be tolerated.

Later, the AAC also inspected various hotels, poultry and meat shops, and bakeries in Takht Bhai.

He checked cleanliness, the sale of expired and harmful items, and price lists. He warned that legal action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the provision of quality and healthy food to the people.