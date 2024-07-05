Open Menu

Mardan's District Administration For Facilities To Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Mardan's district administration for facilities to citizens

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure all basic necessities of life to citizens.

As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Takht Bhai, Abdul Ghaffar Gandapur paid a visit to the basic health center to inspect facilities and investigate complaints regarding the non-availability of medicines and staff attendance at the health center.

Abdul Ghaffar Gandapur inspected the stock of medicines and checked the attendance of the staff.

He issued necessary instructions to the staff concerned and said that no negligence in providing healthcare services to the public would be tolerated.

Later, the AAC also inspected various hotels, poultry and meat shops, and bakeries in Takht Bhai.

He checked cleanliness, the sale of expired and harmful items, and price lists. He warned that legal action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders to ensure the provision of quality and healthy food to the people.

Related Topics

Visit Sale Price All

Recent Stories

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

15 minutes ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

14 hours ago
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

14 hours ago
 Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for econ ..

Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator

14 hours ago
 Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi

14 hours ago
 Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory ..

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO P ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana

14 hours ago
 SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj ..

SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan