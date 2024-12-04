Margalla College Hosts Azra Raza Awards For ‘Excellence In Urdu Literature’
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Azra Raza Award Ceremony was held at IMCG (PG) Margalla College, F-7/4 here on Wednesday to honor students excelling in urdu literature.
Sultana Siddiqui, founder of Hum tv, attended as the chief guest, while author Qaisra Alvi was the guest of honor, said a press release.
The event brought together notable guests, including Dr. Fouzia Tanveer, Principal of IMCG (PG) F-7/2 College, and retired professors Farhat Mujtaba, Rashida Saleemi, Asif Jahan, and Shaheen Rasheed.
The program began with the recitation of Quranic verses and a Naat performance.
Principal Ayesha Kiayani welcomed the attendees and highlighted the significance of recognizing academic excellence. The awards were distributed among four winners—two from Margalla College and two from BS Chemistry IMCG (PG) F-7/2 College.
During the ceremony, Principal Ayesha Kiayani presented the college crest to Sultana Siddiqui as a token of appreciation. The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to the guests for their participation.
The ceremony underscored the college’s efforts to support academic achievement and literary pursuits.
