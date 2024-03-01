Open Menu

Margalla College Hosts Exciting Inter-Collegiate Competitions

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Margalla College hosts exciting Inter-Collegiate competitions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) In a lively showcase of talent, Margalla College IMCG F-7/4 Islamabad, on Friday hosted an engaging event of Inter-Collegiate Competitions featuring One-Act Plays and Computer Graphics.

The competition drew participation from 10 teams representing various IMCG colleges, making it a vibrant gathering of young minds, a public relations officer said.

The esteemed Professor Farhat Mujtaba, a retired former Principal, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding a touch of honor to the event. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as students, faculty, and judges, including the Principal Ms. Ayesha Kiani, came together to witness the impressive displays of creativity.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of winners, with IMCG (PG) F-7/4 clinching the first prize. However, in a display of camaraderie, they passed the trophy to IMCG F-7/2, the host college, creating a heartwarming moment of unity among the participating institutions.

The certificates were distributed to all participants, acknowledging and appreciating their hard work and dedication and encouraging healthy activities. The Principal, Ms. Ayesha Kiani, presented bouquets to the Chief Guest and judges as tokens of gratitude, marking the successful culmination of a refreshing and inspiring event for both minds and souls.

