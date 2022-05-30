UrduPoint.com

Margalla Hills Fire Case: Tiktok Star Given Interim Bail

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Margalla Hills fire case: Tiktok star given interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted interim bail to Tiktok star accused Mrs. Nosheen Saeed known as 'Dolly' till June 8, in case pertaining to setting a fire in forests of Margalla Hills.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the Tiktok star seeking her pre-arrest bail.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed annoyance with the petitioner's lawyer over late appearance. The court said the lawyer had requested the court to hear the matter on the same day but he himself was absence.

The advocate prayed the court to grant some time for case preparation at this the bench adjourned the case till June 8. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a lower court had canceled the interim bail of the accused. The Tiktok star allegedly set fire in the forest of Margallah Hills to prepare her modeling videos for social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Fire Social Media Same May June Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pi ..

Sidhu Moose Wala's murder: Suspect hiding among pilgrims detained

12 minutes ago
 NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project re ..

NAB submits comments in Nooriabad power project reference

9 minutes ago
 Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensiv ..

Food dept directs provision of quality, inexpensive flour to people

9 minutes ago
 Beijing reports one COVID-19 case from community s ..

Beijing reports one COVID-19 case from community screening

10 minutes ago
 MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Gam ..

MPA Akifullah Khan inaugurated the Traditional Games in Swabi

10 minutes ago
 Training workshop on infection prevention, clinica ..

Training workshop on infection prevention, clinical practices concludes

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.