Margalla Hills fire case: Tiktok star given interim bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted interim bail to Tiktok star accused Mrs. Nosheen Saeed known as 'Dolly' till June 8, in case pertaining to setting a fire in forests of Margalla Hills.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by the Tiktok star seeking her pre-arrest bail.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed annoyance with the petitioner's lawyer over late appearance. The court said the lawyer had requested the court to hear the matter on the same day but he himself was absence.

The advocate prayed the court to grant some time for case preparation at this the bench adjourned the case till June 8. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

It may be mentioned here that earlier a lower court had canceled the interim bail of the accused. The Tiktok star allegedly set fire in the forest of Margallah Hills to prepare her modeling videos for social media.