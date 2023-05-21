UrduPoint.com

Margalla Hills Trail-4 Catches Fire, Inferno Put Out Despite Harsh Terrain

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) staff along with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) teams in a joint effort on Sunday put out a wildfire in the Margalla Hills National Park that erupted at it's Trail-4 top area of Dhoke Jeewan.

According to the IWMB officials, the fire flared up around 1500 hours whereas the Park Rangers probably promptly responded to the the situation for preemptive measures.

The Board's 20 Rangers took part in the fire fighting operation alongwith 40 officials of the CDA.

Moreover, the IWMB officials also remained present at the spot and monitored the firefighting process.

The fire was completely brought under control after a tedious operation due to difficult pathways on the track that caused difficulties in controlling the fire.

An area of 20 to 25-Kanal land got affected due to forest fire leaving 80% of the shrubs turned to ashes.

The IWMB had established a dedicated forest fire hotline and pickets in the Margalla Hills National Park last year that were aimed at ensuring adequate resources and strategies to control the forest fires during the season from April to June.

However, more details were to follow about the losses as the staff was still on the site busy in tabulating the damages.

