UrduPoint.com

Margalla Hills Trail-5 Cleanup Drive On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:38 PM

Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive on Sunday

The Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive will be organized on December 5 (Sunday) along with a briefing on the Margalla Hills National Park by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in connection with 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive will be organized on December 5 (Sunday) along with a briefing on the Margalla Hills National Park by the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) in connection with 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival.

The event is being arranged by Development Communications Network (DEVCOM)-Pakistan) as a part of Pakistan Mountain festival which is an annual flagship event to commemorate United Nation's International Mountain Day (IMD).

The festival include variety of activities including a live painting competition among the undergraduate and postgraduate students of art and design on December 11 and a painting exhibition to be held on December 7 in collaboration at the Rawalpindi Art Gallery of the Punjab Arts Council.

Third Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament and launch of the second batch of Pakistan Mountain Ambassadors is scheduled for December 9.

A grand daylong event will be organized on December 11 on the International Mountain Day featuring a conference `Pakistan Mountains by 2030', a mountain culture show and an exhibition of paintings and display of stalls by organizations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Parliament Rawalpindi December Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, ..

Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, machine to machine communicat ..

2 minutes ago
 Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, ..

Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, machine to machine communicat ..

3 minutes ago
 Bi-o Kim dominates three days in a row at Laguna P ..

Bi-o Kim dominates three days in a row at Laguna Phuket

5 minutes ago
 Senegal transport workers end strike

Senegal transport workers end strike

5 minutes ago
 Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after d ..

Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after decades in US

5 minutes ago
 Statutory body NCHR demands speedy, impartial inqu ..

Statutory body NCHR demands speedy, impartial inquiry of Sialkot incident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.