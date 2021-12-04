Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive on Sunday

The Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive will be organized on December 5 (Sunday) along with a briefing on the Margalla Hills National Park by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in connection with 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive will be organized on December 5 (Sunday) along with a briefing on the Margalla Hills National Park by the Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) in connection with 11th Pakistan Mountain Festival.

The event is being arranged by Development Communications Network (DEVCOM)-Pakistan) as a part of Pakistan Mountain festival which is an annual flagship event to commemorate United Nation's International Mountain Day (IMD).

The festival include variety of activities including a live painting competition among the undergraduate and postgraduate students of art and design on December 11 and a painting exhibition to be held on December 7 in collaboration at the Rawalpindi Art Gallery of the Punjab Arts Council.

Third Pakistan Mountain Youth Parliament and launch of the second batch of Pakistan Mountain Ambassadors is scheduled for December 9.

A grand daylong event will be organized on December 11 on the International Mountain Day featuring a conference `Pakistan Mountains by 2030', a mountain culture show and an exhibition of paintings and display of stalls by organizations.