Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup kicks off 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival, organized annually by Devcom-Pakistan to celebrate International Mountain Day, commenced with a successful cleanup drive at Margalla Hills Trail-5 on Sunday.

Over 100 enthusiastic students from various universities joined hands to raise awareness about the preservation of mountain ecosystems and the significance of natural resource conservation.

International Mountain Day, observed globally on December 11, was established by the United Nations to highlight the critical importance of mountain ecosystems in supporting life on Earth.

Mountains cover 22 percent of the planet’s land surface and provide vital resources, including freshwater for half of humanity. The day also serves to draw attention to the challenges facing mountain regions, including climate change, habitat loss, and the struggles of mountain communities.

Addressing the participants, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and Founder of Pakistan Mountain Festival, Munir Ahmed emphasized the critical role of mountain ecosystems in sustaining biodiversity, regulating climate, and providing essential services like clean water and air purification. “Mountains are life-support systems for millions of people globally. Protecting these ecosystems is not just a local responsibility but a global imperative,” he said.

Munir Ahmed also highlighted the role of the Pakistan Mountain Festival in raising awareness about these issues over the past 14 years.

“Citizens can proactively play their role as the custodians of mountains. Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) with the support of citizens has played a significant role in keeping the Margalla Hills National Park. It should continue doing so. Devcom-Pakistan’s mountain festival has become a platform to engage communities, especially youth, in conservation efforts while celebrating the rich cultural and ecological heritage of Pakistan’s mountains. Through diverse activities such as cleanups, exhibitions, cultural performances, conferences and youth forums, we’ve worked to mainstream mountain challenges and bring them to the forefront of national discourse”, he stated.

Chairperson of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Rina Saeed Khan reinforced the importance of the Margalla Hills National Park for Islamabad's rapidly growing population. "These hills are essential not just for their biodiversity but for the ecological services they provide, such as water retention, flood prevention, and temperature regulation. Protecting them is imperative for the city’s well-being," she stated.

The cleanup drive also served as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address threats to the Margalla Hills, including littering, encroachments, and unsustainable development. By actively participating, students and youth showcased their commitment to conserving these vital ecosystems and pledged to inspire others to do the same.

Speaking about the other activities, Devcom-Pakistan Creative Director Riffat Ara Baig said, The Pakistan Mountain Festival will continue with a series of activities, including cultural performances, live painting, and exhibitions, promoting awareness about mountain ecosystems and the challenges faced by mountain communities.

She said that major activities include Raja Changez Sultan Himalayan Odyssey Award exhibition, 10th Pakistan Youth Forum, 5th Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards, and a students live painting competition on the theme of mountain heritage. She appreciated IWMB saying that IWMB has done an excellent job, particularly in the last few years under the leadership of Rina Saeed Khan in safeguarding Margalla Hills National Park.

She said that visitors can see for themselves the newly renovated Visitor Information Centers, clean trails, thriving wildlife and increased patrolling and vigilance by the wildlife rangers.

She said that IWMB is working hard to ensure that MHNP will be preserved and protected for future generations to enjoy. This is an invaluable service provided to the city of Islamabad in this era of climate change, she added.