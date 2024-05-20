- Home
'Margalla Trails Patrol Unit' Actively Engaged For Protection Of Citizens, Providing Safe Environment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) A new established security system for Margalla Trails actively engaged for providing a safe environment to visitors with 60 patrolling officers rescuing citizens who are lost or in need of any medical assistance, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abdullah Shahriyar on Monday.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said that a dedicated force of police officers are busy round the clock to patrol the Margalla trails, the unit has been formed to protect people on Margalla trails.
He said it was a historic step of Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi where unit was consisting of foot petrol, motorcycle petrol and Horsemen consists of gasoline.
He said if any visitor loses his way or there is an emergency, the police officers in the unit will reach out for immediate assistance, adding, with the start of trails and on the top of the end unit officers are present 24 hours.
Islamabad Police officers will take preferential steps for making field patrolling more effective in their beat areas so that prevention of crime and protection from animals as well as safety of citizens could be ensured.
