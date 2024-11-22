Open Menu

Margalla Viewpoint Master Plan Approved: IWMB

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 06:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) said on Friday that the master plan for the eco-restoration of the Margalla Viewpoint project has been unanimously approved by the 5th Implementation Committee.

This significant development marks a milestone in the efforts to transform the Margalla Hills into a thriving ecosystem and a popular tourist destination.

According to IWMB spokesperson, the master plan, prepared by architect Imrana Tiwana collaborating with Architect DB Studio based in Islamabad, is the result of meticulous planning and collaboration amongst all stakeholders.

The plan envisions a green space that not only restores the natural beauty of the Margalla Hills but also provides a unique recreational space for residents and tourists.

Key Features of the Master Plan includes promenades and walking Trails, reflecting pool and Eco-display area , open air amphitheatre, play area for children, sitting areas for elders, prayer area, visitor information centre, office spaces and parking areas.

To a query, the IWMB spokesperson told APP that the removal of debris from the demolished mega restaurants has been completed, and lantana clearance and rewilding of the area will commence with the onset of the next rains.

He said WWF Pakistan will initiate fundraising efforts for the project, with work expected to begin soon. The master plan and completed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be submitted to the Environment Protection Agency for approval.

"The approval of the master plan marks a significant milestone in our efforts to restore the Margalla Hills ecosystem. We are committed to creating a thriving green space that benefits both the environment and the community," said IWMB's Chairperson.

