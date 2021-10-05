Margallas' monkeys become trouble for local area residents: IWMB

(@FahadShabbir)

The area residents, living close to one of the biodiversity rich ecosystems having exotic wildlife species Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), have started facing nuisance of monkeys entering into their homes in search of food and increasing human-wildlife conflict risk

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The area residents, living close to one of the biodiversity rich ecosystems having exotic wildlife species Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), have started facing nuisance of monkeys entering into their homes in search of food and increasing human-wildlife conflict risk.

The Monkey Point on the way to Daman-e-Koh in the MHNP was the common spot to view monkeys where public was discouraged to avoid feeding food to the wild animal which lead the monkeys to move towards Margalla Road passing through the F-7 and F-6 sectors of the Federal capital, a Senior IWMB official told APP while highlighting the recent surge in monkey encounters complained by the local people.

He said the area residents at the beginning welcomed intruding monkeys and offered them food as a token of affection towards the cute wildlife species. "After three to four days when people are getting fed up with monkey visits abandon any food or eatable item that rages the monkeys and results in skirmishes," the IWMB official told.

There were numerous complaints were received from the area residents of F-6 and F-7 sectors who were agitated due to the monkeys, he said, adding, "This has been mainly due to public interaction and food feeding to the monkeys which is injurious to animal health." He added that the people were advised to put phenyl tablets at the entering points of their houses that would deter monkeys to enter into their premises.

"Phenyl tablets are used globally to put off snakes and other animals which is equally helpful in dissuading monkeys," he told.

To a question, he said the IWMB after two meetings with tourists and volunteers visiting the national park and keeping in view their keen interest in conserving MHNP's environment initiated Eco-Guards training that resulted into a positive outcome.

"The Eco-Guards have become the eyes and ears of IWMB and have helped in effective monitoring and patrolling in the national park," the IWMB official informed.

The volunteers trained at the IWMB office were equally vigilant in their native areas and reporting issues of wildlife abuses, he pointed out, saying, "They are following the knowledge imparted by IWMB and reporting wildlife rights' violations actively." He informed that two young ladies of Rawalpindi Anila and Sana after getting eco-guards training did massive work on preserving wildlife rights in their areas and helped tighten noose against wildlife exploiters and poachers.

Humayun from I-10 sector, he said was actively reporting illegal bird sellers roaming in the area that helped overcome the sale of endangered sparrows to a greater extent.

He concluded that IWMB was also working on community mobilisation in the MHNP for sustainable management and conservation of natural resources of the national park.

"However, community demands incentive for conservation which we cannot offer due to less powers, whereas only awareness and sensitization is underway to convince them for curbing animal hunting, fire burning and over-cutting of trees," he said.

\395