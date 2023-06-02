UrduPoint.com

Marghoob For Giving Exemplary Punishment To May 9 Miscreants

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Marghoob for giving exemplary punishment to May 9 miscreants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Mian Marghoob Ahmad has called for giving exemplary punishment to the rioters of the May 9 who attacked on military and government installations.

Talking to APP, the PML-N MPA said that attackers who vandalized and ransacked military memorials, public and private properties were trained miscreants.

He said that the all attacks were pre-planned.

The person who put the country on the avenue of prosperity and development was disqualified by hatching a conspiracy, he regretted.

