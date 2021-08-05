Marginalized communities like Dalit, Muslims in India face atrocities for centuries: PDSN

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Dalit Solidarity Network (PDSN) Convener Dr. Sono Khangharani has said that marginalized communities like Dalit and Muslims in India face worst atrocities for centuries.

In a statement here on Thursday, PSDN Convener Dr.

Sono and Executive Committee members Pirbhu Lal Satiyani and Zulfiqar Shah expressed solidarity with the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal.

They said that the Muslims in IIOJK have become the most affected section of the Indian state atrocities and brutalities.

They recalled that the Pakistani Dalits had taken part in a joint demonstration of the Dalits against atrocities by the Indian government. "We condemn the Indian government for ending the previous status of the IIOJK and demand restoration of the original status of Kashmir, which was before August 05, 2019.