“Marhaba Erdogan” becomes top trend in Pakistan on arrival of Turkish President

(@fidahassanain)

The government, politicians and the general public all are excited due to Turkish President Erdogan's visit to Islamabad and saying him “Marhaba---Marhaba”.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is reaching Islamabad today for his two-day official visit, “Marhaba Erdogan” becomes top trend on Twitter in Pakistan.

Showing love and respect, Pakistan’s public has presented warm welcome to Turkish President Recept Tayyip Erdogan. It is factually an expression of untold love for the Turkish leader as usually the people and social media users do not tend to make such “welcoming trend” in Pakistan. Pakistan Television—the state tv, also welcomed Turkish President, saying that “The government and the entire nation welcome honorable Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the core of their hearts”.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed also shared the speech of Turkish President Erdogan wherein he expressed strong ties with Pakistan and appreciated its role in fight against terrorism.

Elif Ahmet, a Turkish citizen, also expressed her feelings for the Turkish President, saying that “Amazing Feeling when you are going to your 2nd Home to meet your family. Pakistan is our 2nd Home. Amazed to see immense love for us and President @RTErdogan in our 2nd home Can imagine the welcome when will land there.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Pakistan today on special invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both the leaders will meet one-on-one and will discuss important matters of mutual interests. They are also expected to sign number of important agreements today. President Erogan will also meet President Alvi in separate meeting. He will also address the joint session of Parliament during his two-day visit.