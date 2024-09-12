Mari For Strengthening Sindh's Agricultural Industry Through CPEC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC), Sindh Agricultural University, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari on Thursday emphasized the crucial need to fortify the agricultural industry in the province by leveraging the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other cutting-edge scientific initiatives.
He stressed that the agricultural sector, which is the backbone of Pakistan's economy, must be revitalized and modernized to meet the challenges of the 21st century.
Dr Marri highlighted the vast potential of CPEC to transform the agricultural landscape of Sindh, citing the project's focus on infrastructure development, technology transfer, and market access. He urged the agricultural community to capitalize on these opportunities to enhance productivity, improve quality, and increase exports.
Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of embracing scientific innovations and technologies to drive growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector. He mentioned the need for research and development, capacity building, and collaboration between academia, industry, and government to address the complex challenges facing agriculture in the province.
By strengthening the agricultural industry through CPEC and scientific projects, Dr Mari envisioned a future where Sindh becomes a hub for high-quality agricultural products, contributing significantly to the national economy and improving the lives of farmers and rural communities.
He also emphasized that a robust agricultural industry in Sindh is a prerequisite for prosperity in the province. He asserted that a strong agricultural sector will be the catalyst for economic growth, leading to improved living standards, reduced poverty, and increased opportunities for the people of Sindh.
In essence, he highlighted the critical link between agricultural development and provincial prosperity, suggesting that a thriving agricultural industry will have a positive ripple effect on the entire economy and society. By strengthening agriculture, Sindh can unlock its full potential, leading to a brighter future for its citizens.
He further stated that his team of experts is diligently working on the development of the agricultural industry, which will ultimately benefit the farmers and stake holders. However, he also emphasized that the needs and requirements of the farmers and agricultural communities will also need to be addressed and worked on simultaneously.
In other words, he acknowledged that the development of the agricultural industry is not a one-way process, but rather a holistic approach that requires understanding and addressing the needs, challenges, and aspirations of those who are directly involved in farming and agriculture.
Additionally, they passionately appealed to the Vice-Chancellor to devise a strategic plan with a global perspective aimed at alleviating the poverty faced by the families of underprivileged students.
In essence, the individual sought the VC's support and leadership in developing an innovative and far-reaching initiative that would empower the college to make a meaningful difference in the lives of its neediest students and their families, ultimately breaking the cycle of poverty and fostering a brighter future for generations to come.
