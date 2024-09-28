Open Menu

Mari Gas Company Helicopter Crashed In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A helicopter belonging to Mari Gas Company encountered an accident in North Waziristan on Saturday. The helicopter departed from Islamabad at 11:15 AM on Saturday morning, heading towards Shawal, Waziristan, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

After picking up new passengers, it took off from Shawal to Bannu at 1:15 PM, reported the CAA. Due to engine trouble, the helicopter attempted an emergency landing in Shawal, however During the emergency landing, the helicopter's tail rotor hit the ground, causing it to overturn.

The helicopter was carrying six crew members, one safety officer, and fourteen passengers, stated the CAA. A search and rescue operation was initiated from Peshawar with the help of the Pakistan Army, informed the CAA.

Mari Gas Company had been using this Russian-made helicopter for oil and gas exploration in remote areas, said the CAA. The helicopter was wet-leased by Princely Jet Company from the Russian company PANH Helicopters, the CAA disclosed.

According to the CAA, a six-month Air Operator Certificate (AOC) had been issued in compliance with legal requirements for the helicopter.The wet lease agreement was set to expire on September 28, 2024, the CAA stated.

Under the lease agreement, the maintenance and crew training of the helicopter were the responsibility of the Russian company PANH, according to the CAA. The Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI) will conduct further investigations into the accident, reported the CAA.

