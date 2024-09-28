Open Menu

Mari Petroleum Company's Helicopter Crashed In North Waziristan, Six Dead, Eight Injured: Sources

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Mari petroleum company's helicopter crashed in North Waziristan, six dead, eight injured: Sources

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A chartered helicopter of Mari Petroleum Company crashed near the Shewa oil field in North Waziristan during take off due to a technical fault, killing six persons and injuring eight others.

According to sources, a total of 14 passengers including three Russian pilots and crew were on board in the ill-fated MI 8 helicopter.

The sources said the incident occurred due to break failure and that no evidence of subversive acts was found.

The injured were shifted to CMH Thall.

The tail rooter collided with the land during the emergency landing of the helicopter.

Further investigation was underway.

