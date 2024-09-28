Mari Petroleum Helicopter crash kills 6, injures 8 in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) A helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum was crashed in North Waziristan on Saturday afternoon, resulting at least six persons killed on the spot while other eight were injured.

According to preliminary reports, Mari company spokesperson confirmed that a helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum, a leading oil and gas exploration company in Pakistan, crashed in North Waziristan due to a technical fault in the

engine, private news channels reported.

There were four individuals on board, including three Russian pilots and a Pakistani crew member, he added.

The crash occurred in a remote area of North Waziristan. Rescue teams were promptly dispatched to the scene.

The six injured individuals have been transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The cause of the technical fault is still unknown and is being investigated by Mari Petroleum and relevant authorities.