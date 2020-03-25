Maria B’s employee tested positive for Coronavirus quarantined in Vehari

(@fidahassanain)

The police traced the employee of Maria B from his native area of Vehari and shifted to quarantine centre at Vehari District Headquarters for safety of the public at large.

Vehari: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) An employee of renowned designer Maria B was quarantined at the District Headquarters Hospital in Vehari, police and health officials said here on Wednesday.

“The employee at the house of Maria B has been held and shifted to Quarantine at District Headquarters Hospital in Vehari,” an health official confirmed while talking to Pakistan Point. He further said: “We are also working to trace the people whom he met after coming from Lahore,”.

Maria B and her husband Tahir Saeed said that they sent him home after getting assurance from him that he would not cause any damage to others. They said they also shared guidelines with the victim about how to live in quarantine. But the police blamed them for sending him to the village.

“I went for my own test and also got him (the employee) tested from the local labs,” said Maria B who was sitting next to her husband at home.

Lahore Police booked Tahir Saeed, the husband of Maria B, for sending his employee back to Vehari after he was found positive for Coronaviru.

The police arrested him from his house at midnight for sending the infected person to Vehari.

Maria B took to Twitter and strongly condemned arrest of her husband by police over charges of sending his employee to Vehari.

The police said that they arrested him as he was a threat to public at large. Police said that they lodged FIR with Nishtar Colony Station under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as Article 144 and 143 of the Police Order, 2002.

After online protest by Maria B, the police, however, released her husband Tahir Saeed, traced their employee and shifted him to quarantine centre at District Headquarters Hospital in Vehari.