Maria B’s Husband Arrested After He Was Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:44 PM

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested positive for Coronavirus

Lahore Police say that Tahir Saeed, the husband of Maria B, was arrested for larger public interest as hundreds of people could contract the virus from him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 24th, 2020) Maria B, Pakistan’s top designer, cries as police raided her home and arrested her husband after he was tested positive for Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Maria B appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan over arrest of her husband by police after being tested positive for Coronavirus.

“This is my appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan that her husband was raided by police at mid-night and was taken away as if he was a criminal. And that the police also called her culprit,” said Maria B—one of the top designers of this country.

“Just tell me why? Why did they call me culprit? Why they raided at mid of the night when nobody was up there and took away my husband?,” cried Maria B and questioned action of the police.

Maria B also wrote on her twitter account that her husband tested positive for Coronavirus.

However, the police said that one of the employees of Tahir Saeed, the husband of designer Maria B, tested positive for Coronavirus but the family let him go to Vehari instead of shifting him to any Coronavirus centure for treatment. The police booked Tahir Saeed and arrested him for committing negligence against the larger public interest.

Later, the police confirmed the arrest on their official twitter account and said that the police action was justified as they conducted raid to arrest Tahir Saeed, the husband of Maria B, to save others. He and his employee both tested positive but they both avoided to quarantine themselves to in order to save others.

