Maria, HR Activist Shows Serious Concern Over Modi's Leakage

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:27 PM

Maria, HR activist shows serious concern over Modi's leakage

Maria Aida Alfonso, international Human Rights Activists from Portugal has raised serious concerns on the leakage of Whatsapp chat between Arnab Gosawami & Narenda Modi which has showed the involvement of Indian government in staging Pulwama attack in 2019 due to that 40 Indian soldiers were killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Maria Aida Alfonso, international Human Rights Activists from Portugal has raised serious concerns on the leakage of Whatsapp chat between Arnab Gosawami & Narenda Modi which has showed the involvement of Indian government in staging Pulwama attack in 2019 due to that 40 Indian soldiers were killed.

In a message received here, she said that this disclosure has surprised and shocked the international community, Human Rights and Peace activists and world community as well.

"The staged terrorist attack on its own soldiers and before hands knowledge of so-called surgical strike raises serious concerns in terms of this episode to be laying foundation for sweeping of elections by PM Narenda Modi," she said.

Maria Alfonso demanded the international community to take serious notice of fascist designs of BJP Government led by Narendra Modi for his blatant campaign exposed in form of recently released EU DisinfoLab reports and further whatsapp leak of Arnab Goswami.

