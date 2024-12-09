Maria Shines in Sindh-Level Speech Competition

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpur Khas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Talented student from Ibn-E-Rushd Girls College in Mirpur Khas, has made her institution proud by securing the top position in a Sindh-level speech competition.

According to NAB sources, the event, organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh, was held in Karachi on December 9 to commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day.

Maria's outstanding performance earned her a shield and certificate, which were presented to her by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.

This achievement is a testament to the college's commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting awareness about important social issues like corruption.

Maria's success serves as an inspiration to her peers and demonstrates the potential of young people to make a positive impact in their communities.

