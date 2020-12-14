UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mariam Showed False Video In PDM Public Meeting: Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 08:37 PM

Mariam showed false video in PDM public meeting: Naqvi

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday said that Mariam Nawaz showed a false video yesterday in her address to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's public gathering

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday said that Mariam Nawaz showed a false video yesterday in her address to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's public gathering.

He said that Mariam Nawaz would have also shown the video of a statement that she had no property in her name and the interviews of Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif.

Central Leader and Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Members of Sindh Assembly Dr Imran Shah, Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi, Shabir Qureshi and others were present on the occasion in the presser here.

He said neither buses nor garbage were collected in time. He asked the Sindh government and its spokesman of their performance on Karachi Transformation Package.

He further said that the development of Pakistan was not possible without the development of Karachi.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that JUI committed major corruption during the tenure of Akram Durrani. An outside magazine had reported that Imran Khan would get 82 percent of the votes in the next election, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Ishaq Dar Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan receives objection ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition working without strategy to achieve ves ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Says Journalist's Death Unlikely to ..

2 minutes ago

HCCI opens representative office in Chongqing, Chi ..

2 minutes ago

Austria defends virus tests despite low numbers

6 minutes ago

Tanker hit by explosives-laden boat: Saudi state m ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.