Mariam showed false video in PDM public meeting: Naqvi

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday said that Mariam Nawaz showed a false video yesterday in her address to the Pakistan Democratic Movement's public gathering

He said that Mariam Nawaz would have also shown the video of a statement that she had no property in her name and the interviews of Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif.

Central Leader and Parliamentary Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh, Members of Sindh Assembly Dr Imran Shah, Raja Azhar, Shehzad Qureshi, Shabir Qureshi and others were present on the occasion in the presser here.

He said neither buses nor garbage were collected in time. He asked the Sindh government and its spokesman of their performance on Karachi Transformation Package.

He further said that the development of Pakistan was not possible without the development of Karachi.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that JUI committed major corruption during the tenure of Akram Durrani. An outside magazine had reported that Imran Khan would get 82 percent of the votes in the next election, he added.