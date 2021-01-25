UrduPoint.com
Mariied Woman Killed In Sargodha

Mon 25th January 2021

Mariied woman killed in sargodha

A woman was axed to death by her brother-in-law over domestic issues in Johrabad police limits late last night

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :A woman was axed to death by her brother-in-law over domestic issues in Johrabad police limits late last night.

Police sources said on Monday that Ghulam Abbas, resident of Mitha Tiwana, had an altercation with his brother's wife Zareena Bibi over some domestic issues.

On the day of incident, accused Ghulam Abbas allegedly injured Zareena by hitting her with an axe.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital where she succumbed to the injuries. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case against the accused and started raids to arrest him.

